Town Hall with Mike McCabe
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join Mike McCabe, founder of Blue Jean Nation and candidate for Governor, for an open discussion on Wisconsin's future. The event is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served.
6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, November 15, Goodman Community Center, Evjue Room,149 Waubesa Street
FREE
RSVP optional at: www.governorbluejeans.com
Info
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Politics & Activism