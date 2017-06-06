Toy Boat Toy Boat Release

press release: Take the plunge and join Vintage Brewing Company at 674 South Whitney Way in Madison, as they celebrate the seasonal beer release of “Toy Boat Toy Boat” a tongue-twisting double IPA with a community tied, pirate-themed event! The fun begins on Tuesday June 6th at 4:00pm.

Pirate-speak and pirate attire strongly encouraged, and ‘best pirates’ may be rewarded with Vintage loot! Don’t be late- pirate themed door-buster prizes awarded to punctual buccaneers.

Attendees will be able to “walk the plank” for a great cause! Vintage is partnering with The Clean Lakes Alliance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the improvement and protection of the lakes, streams and wetlands in the Yahara River watershed.

Make a donation and challenge your friends and volunteers to a turn in the dunk tank. Then take a shot at sinkin’ the scurvy dogs into the briny deep! All proceeds will benefit the Clean Lakes Alliance to help them in their efforts to maintain the beauty and purity of Madison's waters.

Beyond the theme beer - Toy Boat Toy Boat double IPA- be among the first to sample several additional fresh new Vintage Brewing Company summer seasonal brews!

Get into the theme and perfect your pirate look with face paint artistry from Angelique, renowned makeup artist and owner of Antsy Pants Paints! This event is open to all members of the community! We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy Vintage Brewing Company’s beer, food and outdoor space while helping preserve and protect Madison’s water resources and natural beauty.