Toys for Tots Fundraiser

press release: Stop by our office on December 8th from 2-6 p.m. to support Toys for Tots and have your gifts wrapped with Care Wisconsin! Bring your donation and up to five of your own gifts, and our staff will wrap them while you enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Cash donations are not required, but any contributions received will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Check out our Care Wisconsin Facebook page for more information, or call us at 1-800-963-0035.

Our gift wrap for this special community event crafted by members from Catholic Charities Adult Day Center and the children at the Waisman Center.