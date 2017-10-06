Tracy Jane Comer & Alan Maslowski
Fisher King Winery, Verona 1105 Laser St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Tracy Jane Comer
press release: Lovely space for listening to live music while enjoying some fine wine and cheese or other appetizers. Award-winning artist Tracy Jane Comer plus Alan Maslowski (percussion) will offer music ranging from pop/rock and folk to light jazz/blues and standards, from the 70s through today. Free.
Fisher King Winery, Verona 1105 Laser St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
