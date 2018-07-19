Tracy Jane Comer & Alan Maslowski with John Max Jacobs
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Tracy Jane Comer
press release: Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer performs music from past decades through today, including rock/pop, folk, standards, and jazz/blues flavors, plus some originals. She will joined on percussion by Alan Maslowski (Universal Sound). Special guest for this show will be John Max Jacobs. See www.tracyjanecomer.com for more.
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
