Trademark Basics

press release: How do trademarks, copyrights, patents, domain names, and business name registrations all differ? What are the critical factors a business should consider when choosing a trademark? Should you use an attorney? How can you avoid "scams" perpetrated by companies that request fees for services not required by the USPTO? Craig Morris from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in Alexandria, Virginia, will be here to answer all of these questions and more.

Craig is currently the Managing Attorney for Trademark Educational Outreach, spearheading the effort for increased USPTO educational activities in the area of trademark fundamentals. For fourteen years prior, he was the Managing Attorney for the Trademark Electronic Application System, focusing on making the Trademark Operation a total e-government environment. Mr. Morris has been with the USPTO since 1983, previously serving as a Law Office Examining Attorney, Senior Attorney, and Managing Attorney.

Presented in partnership with UW Libraries and 100State.