RSVP for Traditional Diagnostic Tools

Google Calendar - RSVP for Traditional Diagnostic Tools - 2018-02-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Traditional Diagnostic Tools - 2018-02-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Traditional Diagnostic Tools - 2018-02-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Traditional Diagnostic Tools - 2018-02-19 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn from several traditions how to diagnose yourself constitutionally and for acute situations. We will cover Ayurvedic doshas, tongue diagnostics, astrology, and clues in acute situations and how to fine tune your remedy unique to your body type.

Monday, February 26, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: February 19

Cost: $20/$16 member | Course Number: 10-08

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Health & Fitness, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Traditional Diagnostic Tools - 2018-02-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Traditional Diagnostic Tools - 2018-02-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Traditional Diagnostic Tools - 2018-02-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Traditional Diagnostic Tools - 2018-02-19 00:00:00