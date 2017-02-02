Traffic

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:  Cinesthesia presents the film Traffic (2000). "With an innovative color-coded cinematic treatment to distinguish his interwoven stories, Steven Soderbergh embroils viewers in the lives of a newly appointed drug czar and his family, a West Coast kingpin’s wife, a key informant, and police officers on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. The film, which delivers a complex and nuanced take on an issue of international importance without sacrificing any energy or suspense, is a contemporary classic, and the winner of four Oscars, for best director, best screenplay, best editing, and best supporting actor for Benicio del Toro" (Criterion).

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-266-6300

