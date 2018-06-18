press release: Trail Kids was designed to develop and train fundamental movement skills such as balance, speed, agility, coordination and strength in the outdoor settings. These skills are the “building blocks” for more complex and specialized skills that kids will need throughout their lives to competently participate in different games, sports and recreational activities. And what can be more fun to do it all outdoors! Outdoor play in natural environments is critical for learning and development. Trail Kids Program takes advantage of the opportunities that the outdoor environment can offer. Each session will have a theme introducing kids to different sports through games and fun activities. This is our 2nd full year of programming and we are really excited to reach out into the community to engage students.

Ages: 5-14 years old

When: Mondays, 5:45-6:45pm, Monday, June 18 – Monday, August 27 (10 sessions), Gunflint Trail Park

Cost: $160.00 for the season or $20 for a drop in

For more information please contact Carly Ziegler at carly@madnorski.org or 563.599.7264