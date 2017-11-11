press release: Trainfest 2017 will place from from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Nov. 11 and 12 at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park, 8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214.

Join 20,000 families and model train hobbyists for enormous fun and endless discovery at Trainfest®, America’s largest operating model railroad show. Spend hours entertained by 70 intricately-detailed running railroads. Kids’ highlights include the Betty Brinn Let’s Play Railway, train tables, make n take activity and the Jr. Engineer Program. Rounding out this spectacular show are model train manufacturers, historic railroads displays and retailers from coast-to-coast. Trainfest has something for everyone in its 200,000 square feet of display area. Visitwww.trainfest.com for details.

Discounted advanced tickets are available at many hobby shops and online through Nov. 10. Tickets are also available at the door for $15 per adult and $5 per child, ages 4 to 12. Admission is free for children 3 and under.