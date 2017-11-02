Training Truth Tellers: An Experiment at UW-Madison Shapes the Future of Investigative Reporting

press release:

Thursday, Nov. 2, 12 – 1:30 pm

Wisconsin Idea Room, 159 Education Building

Joined by staff and interns, Andy and Dee ​J. Hall, founders of the award-winning Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, will tell the inside story ​about how the nonprofit center operates independently within the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UW-Madison​. They will also share how they decide which stories to pursue, how stories are fact-checked, and the benefits and challenges of working with students on high-impact investigative projects.

Light refreshments (cookies!) will be served.