WHAT TO DO: Beyond the binary

Come listen to the voices of Madison's transgender and gender-variant community, who will share experiences navigating society's rigid gender norms as they intersect with other identities such as race, class, age and disability. After the event, the Mad City Sisters will host a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil honoring trans and gender-nonconforming people who have lost their lives to transphobia.

The Trans Monologues & Gender Spectrum Open Mic

Friday, Nov 17,6pm-9pm, Central Public Library (201 W Mifflin St)

Come join the entire Madison community at the Central Library for this annual night of honest expression about the joys and trials of being anywhere on or off the gender-variant spectrum.

Be part of the audience or present and witness these fierce trans and gender non-conforming folks share their experiences of navigating rigid gender norms and expectations, as well as intersecting race, class, age, disability, and sexuality identities.

Then, join us to honor those trans and gender-variant people who have lost their lives to violent hatred and oppression at the TDOR Vigil, hosted by the Mad City Sisters after the event.

Call for Submissions!

Your voice is needed! Community members and all students in the trans and gender non-conforming spectra are encouraged to submit! DUE NOVEMBER 10TH!

Submission form here: http://go.wisc.edu/63aukz

The Trans Monologues is free and open to everyone. The Central Library is wheelchair accessible, with multiple elevators to get from floor to floor. Other accommodations or questions? Contact us at lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or 608-265-3344.