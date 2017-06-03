Sat. June 3rd 9 am – 4:30 pm TRANSforming Faith First United Methodist (203 Wisconsin Ave.) Join us for a one day conference in Madison for transgender youth, their parents and faith leaders from across the state. The day will be dedicated to strengthening the understanding between transgender, their parents, and their faith leaders. The event will consist of panel discussions, caucus break out groups for parents, youth and faith community, and workshops on topics important to transgender youth and the faith community. This is a conference put on by Joanne Lee in honor of Skylar Lee. The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Particularly any LGBTQIA youth, adults and people connected to faith communities. We are looking for more volunteers and co-sponsors. Please contact us if you would like to be included. Co-sponsored by: Joanne Lee, Dane County Trans Health Coalition, GSA Network, Outreach, NQAPIA, Operation Welcome Home, GSAFE, Freedom Inc. Info? Visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1609301079095164/