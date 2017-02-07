Transforming Your Idea into a Business Model

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Ready to take your business to the next level? Join Michelle Somes Booher and learn how to use the Business Model Canvas, a business planning and startup template for creating and developing business models. You’ll learn how to evaluate the next steps to take in planning your business, and how to think about all aspects of your business – from costs to market! Please visit our upcoming events page to reserve your seat: https://www.dreamfearlessly.com/?p=4638

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-286-3150

