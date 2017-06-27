press release: TRANSITION is a fascinating dramedy about the November 10, 2016 meeting between President Obama and Donald Trump as the fate of democracy itself hung in the balance. TRANSITION was first produced for the stage in March 2017.

FEATURING Maxton Young-Jones as Barack Obama; Sam White as Donald Trump; with Zak Stowe as the Presidential Aide

Directed by Marcy Weiland

STAGED READING Tuesday & Wednesday, June 27 & 28 - 7:30 PM

A benefit for Mercury Players Theatre - $10 donation

RESERVATIONS: TransitionRes@gmail.com

Glowing press from the Los Angeles premiere:

“Brimming with raw, visceral energy.” - Discover Hollywood magazine

“‘Transition’ is ingenious and as close to perfection as one can get…A small gem and a delightful night of theater.” - Joe Straw blog

“Speculates on some awkward, passive-aggressive and even genuine moments shared between Trump and Obama in that Oval Office meeting.” - The Hollywood Reporter

“The performances aren’t just Vegas impressions but get to the crux of these two men.” - Los Angeles Daily News

“A delicious comedy, well-paced and briskly directed.” - Paul Myrvold’s Theater Notes

“A brilliant piece that’s well-researched, plausible and incredibly funny.” - ArtsBeat LA

“Dazzlingly fun… Judicious direction…Terrific actors… Richmond’s play sizzles among gasps and laughs.” - Edge Media Network

PLAYWRIGHT’S NOTE

I didn’t want to write TRANSITION. But I had to.

After the election last November, and 36 hours without sleep or nourishment, I noticed that President Obama had invited Trump to the Oval Office for a meeting. The idea of the meeting fascinated me. What could these two men who so clearly loathed one another – and couldn’t possibly have less in common – have discussed? After the two men emerged from their private chat some 90 minutes later, the strain and awkwardness was more than evident during a televised, surreal media briefing.

“That ought to be a play,” I said to my wife. “Someone’s gonna write that.” I sat on this for a week or so until realizing I had to be the one to write it.

My goal from the outset was to construct a production that is neither sketch comedy nor caricature, but an authentic imagining of how it all might have gone down. I didn’t believe the world needed another one-note Trump spoof, but could perhaps do with a more measured analysis of a prickly, confounding personality whose every tweet and impulse seems today to dominate our lives. Too, the Barack Obama we know is the perpetually composed one he’s shown us as his public face. The private man has remained purposefully hidden. I saw in TRANSITION a rare opportunity to envision how the former President might act and react when the penetrating gaze of the world was safely blocked from view.

For the audience, the experience is to ride shotgun during a genuine clash of the titans. And while TRANSITION isn’t intended to instill optimism during such a devastating and divisive time in America, it nonetheless demonstrates that the dark forces among us can never destroy hope.

Ray Richmond, May 2017