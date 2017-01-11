Translators & Translations Open Mic

to Google Calendar - Translators & Translations Open Mic - 2017-02-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Translators & Translations Open Mic - 2017-02-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Translators & Translations Open Mic - 2017-02-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Translators & Translations Open Mic - 2017-02-04 19:30:00

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The t&t open mic is a get-together for local people and readable things in English translation. Anyone may read or just come, sit back and listen. Translations cover all sorts of things – from fiction and non-fiction, short story or dramas. You choose what you want to read….as long as it’s a translation. All readings are in English.

The t&t open mic is a friendly space for language-interested folks to gather & get ideas about what the great big world of translations has to offer. People sign up to read at 7pm; readings begin at 7:30pm.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Spoken Word

Visit Event Website

608-556-7415

to Google Calendar - Translators & Translations Open Mic - 2017-02-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Translators & Translations Open Mic - 2017-02-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Translators & Translations Open Mic - 2017-02-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Translators & Translations Open Mic - 2017-02-04 19:30:00

Print

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer