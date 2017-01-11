Translators & Translations Open Mic

press release: The t&t open mic is a get-together for local people and readable things in English translation. Anyone may read or just come, sit back and listen. Translations cover all sorts of things – from fiction and non-fiction, short story or dramas. You choose what you want to read….as long as it’s a translation. All readings are in English.

The t&t open mic is a friendly space for language-interested folks to gather & get ideas about what the great big world of translations has to offer. People sign up to read at 7pm; readings begin at 7:30pm.