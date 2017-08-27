press release: The TransLiberation Art Coalition announces its 2017 Fall Show, an exciting follow up to the well-attended debut Spring Show launched in April. Help institute this biannual event as a Madison classic over an afternoon of art, music, food, goods and more from the transgender and gender nonconforming community on Sunday August 27th, from Noon to 5 p.m. at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave.

D.J. Boyfrrrriend (of Queer Pressure) will kick off and close the event which features poet and playwright T. Banks, comedian Jen Durbent, and several local singers and songwriters. While you listen, weave through different booths offering paintings, drawings, photography, educational materials, baked goods and more!

The TransLiberation Art Coalition was created to generate visibility, and to empower and elevate the lives of our transgender and gender nonconforming community. We fight erasure, hateful law-making, media misconceptions and cisgender appropriation of our narratives by reclaiming our own power and voices. We use an online community, pop-up events and two art shows a year to endeavor towards those goals.

There is no cost for this event, admission is free,