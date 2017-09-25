Transportation: The Future is Now

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

Local transportation policy in a time of demographic, political and technological change

·        Changing demographics – an opportunity to invest in a 21st century transportation system

·        Harnessing changing technology while retaining core community values

·        Being economically competitive while providing equitable access to everyone.

·        Optimizing our existing infrastructure

·        Reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment.

September 25th, 2017

8:00am-4:30pm

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
