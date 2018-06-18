Trapper Schoepp, Madison Music Foundry Youth Bands

press release: Concerts at McKee is one of Fitchburg’s premier outdoor summer events. Be sure to mark your calendar for June 18, July 16 & August 20, 2018 for these lively parties in the park! Bring a picnic and a bottle of wine or have dinner at one of our many food and brew carts. Food and drink carts open at 6pm. Youth bands from Madison Music Foundry open the show at 6 pm with the headliners starting at 7 pm.

Concerts at McKee has been running for 14 seasons and this year will prove to be the biggest and best yet with a great lineup of powerhouse bands. June 18 will feature Trapper Schoepp, July 16 will feature KinFolk, and August 20 will feature Orquesta SalSoul del Mad. McKee Farms Park is the perfect location to park your car, hop on your bike for a long (or short) ride. Finish your ride with music, local brews and friends. What a great way to spend a Monday night! McKee Farms Park is easily accessible by car and bike, it’s just off the Capital City Trail. Ample free parking is available.