Treasure Maps

Google Calendar - Treasure Maps - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Treasure Maps - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Treasure Maps - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Treasure Maps - 2018-04-28 13:00:00

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Join Amy Mietzel from Bare Knuckle Arts and imagine your own world where treasure abounds! Unroll some paper and creative and color your own unique map.

The Bubbler and the Media Lab are supported by grants from Madison Public Library Foundation and The Friends of the Madison Public Library.

Info
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Kids & Family
608-266-6395
Google Calendar - Treasure Maps - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Treasure Maps - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Treasure Maps - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Treasure Maps - 2018-04-28 13:00:00