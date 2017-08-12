Tree Climbing: A View from the Top

press release: The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is hosting a series of trips called Wayfarer Wanderings geared towards 20 and 30 something young professionals. It’s for folks who want to meet new people, learn something new and get outside!

Saturday, August 12, 1:00-3:30PM, Riveredge Nature Center

Cost: $40

Discover the exciting new outdoor activity of Recreational Tree Climbing. Move up & down a rope system to experience a squirrel's eye view of the world. Explore the wonders of tree canopy habitats while finding peace, relaxation & a new perspective from the branches of a tree. Must be in good physical condition. Fee includes use of safety gear and instruction.