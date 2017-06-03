press release: Trek Bicycle Corporation and the MACC Fund are pleased to present the 28th Annual Trek 100 Ride for Hope on Saturday, June 3, 2017

Proceeds from this great ride for a great cause support critical pediatric cancer and related blood disorder research. The Trek 100 is the mainstay of the MACC Fund's athletic fundraisers. It is one of the largest fundraising efforts for childhood cancer and related blood disorder research in the United States.

Since 1990, the Trek 100 has contributed over $13.1 million to support pediatric cancer and related blood disorder research! The Trek 100 provides large scale support for research, thanks to riders, donors, sponsors and volunteers.

Without your support, the Trek 100 could not succeed. The 27th Annual ride through Southeastern Wisconsin begins and ends at the home of Trek Bicycle Corporation in Waterloo, Wisconsin. Located in beautiful Jefferson County, the routes will take you through America’s Heartland.

Routes are organized to be fun, yet challenging for riders of all ages and skill levels. Choose your mileage--the 100, 62, 36, or 19-mile routes provide an option for everyone. Every route is one mile closer to new cures. With every pedal stroke you provide the Gift of Hope.

The entry fee is $45 per rider (before May 19) and includes a 2016 Trek 100 T-Shirt, a pre-ride breakfast, snacks along the routes, and post-ride festivities. T-Shirts will be distributed upon completion of your ride. ($55 after May 19).

All riders must raise at least $2 per mile** two times the number of miles pledged to ride. Unfortunately, the registration fee cannot be included in your fundraising amount. Fundraising which exceeds your minimum requirement may make you eligible to win great Trek 100 gear and bicycles! Remember every dollar raised is a dollar to fight childhood cancer and related blood disorders.