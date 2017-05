press release: Triage Cancer has developed a series of FREE conferences for cancer patients survivors, caregivers, advocates, and oncology health care professionals. Learn valuable information about navigating practical cancer survivorship issues wherever you may find yourself on your cancer survivorship journey.

Triage Cancer Conferences include sessions on:

Being an empowered patient and advocate

Understanding Your Health Insurance Options

Navigating Your Health Insurance Coverage, Clinical Trials, & Appeals

Nutrition

Being Prepared: Estate Planning & Other Documents

Employment Issues: Working Through Treatment, Taking Time Off, & Returning to Work

Navigating Finances After Cancer

Accessing Financial Assistance Options

* cover charge/price: FREE and FREE CEUs for nurses and social workers