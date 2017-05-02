Triathlon for Everyone

The hardest line to cross in any race is the start line, not the finish line. Triathlons really can be for anyone, no matter your age or shape. Learn about the training/fitness required, distance variations, equipment needed (and not needed), local resources, monetary and time factors, and a brief history of triathlon as a sport - it really is a relatively new sport. After this workshop, you should have the needed information to decide if triathlon could become a part of your active lifestyle. About the instructor: Philip Wisely is an experienced educator and triathlete who is enthusiastic about encouraging others to experience the joys and challenges of this wonderful sport. Philip completed his first triathlon at age 48 and has completed six Ironman Triathlons since age 59 - and is currently training for another.