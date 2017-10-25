Tribute to Carl Sandburg

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

press release: Michael Hecht will present a tribute to Carl Sandburg utilizing visuals, personal discussion, and written excerpts on how Sandburg celebrates the extraordinary in ordinary people. Musical Accompaniment by Roxanne Neat and Steve Hoffenberg. Free-will donations accepted at the door. Free-will donation at the door. 

Info
Special Events, Special Interests
Books, Spoken Word
608-877-4400
