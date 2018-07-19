The Earthlings (Daft Punk tribute), Murder of Crowes (Black Crowes), tributes to No Doubt, Pearl Jam

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$10.

Tribute to Daft Punk: The Earthlings.

Tribute to Black Crowes: Murder of Crowes

Tribute to No Doubt: Ginny Kincaid with members of Damsel Trash, Immigre, Nester, and Driveway Thriftdwellers

Tribute to Pearl Jam: Brian Liston, Derrick Henrickson, Lars Forde, Michael Patrick, Ryan Gronli

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
