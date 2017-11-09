Trillions for the Military: Will That Make Us Secure?
Edgewood College-Predolin Humanities Center, Anderson Auditorium 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Thurs. Nov. 9th 7:00 pm Anderson Auditorium – Predolin Center, Edgewood College. Trillions for the Military: Will That Make Us Secure? - presentation by Kathy Kelly, peace activist with Voices for Creative Nonviolence. Hosted by the Ecumenical Peace Working Group.
Info
Edgewood College-Predolin Humanities Center, Anderson Auditorium 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Politics & Activism