Trinity K Bonet, Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$, Bianca Lynn-Breeze, DJ Leo

Google Calendar - Trinity K Bonet, Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$, Bianca Lynn-Breeze, DJ Leo - 2017-08-19 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trinity K Bonet, Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$, Bianca Lynn-Breeze, DJ Leo - 2017-08-19 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trinity K Bonet, Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$, Bianca Lynn-Breeze, DJ Leo - 2017-08-19 23:00:00 iCalendar - Trinity K Bonet, Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$, Bianca Lynn-Breeze, DJ Leo - 2017-08-19 23:00:00

Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: FIVE Nightclub's SHOW YOUR PRIDE SATURDAY (18+) with RuPaul Drag Race's TRINITY K BONET, Part of the Show Your Pride Weekend at FIVE Nightclub

Dairyland Line Dancing starts at 6pm, then at 11pm RuPauls Drage Race TRINITY K BONET headlines our night with special performances from Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$ and joinging them Miss Gay Madison Bianca Lynn-Breeze.

Both bars will be fired up as we dance the night away to DJ LEO and we encourage you to LETS YOUR COLORS fly here all night long.

Info
Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
LGBT
Music
608-271-1768
Google Calendar - Trinity K Bonet, Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$, Bianca Lynn-Breeze, DJ Leo - 2017-08-19 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trinity K Bonet, Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$, Bianca Lynn-Breeze, DJ Leo - 2017-08-19 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trinity K Bonet, Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$, Bianca Lynn-Breeze, DJ Leo - 2017-08-19 23:00:00 iCalendar - Trinity K Bonet, Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$, Bianca Lynn-Breeze, DJ Leo - 2017-08-19 23:00:00