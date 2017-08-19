Trinity K Bonet, Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$, Bianca Lynn-Breeze, DJ Leo

press release: FIVE Nightclub's SHOW YOUR PRIDE SATURDAY (18+) with RuPaul Drag Race's TRINITY K BONET, Part of the Show Your Pride Weekend at FIVE Nightclub

Dairyland Line Dancing starts at 6pm, then at 11pm RuPauls Drage Race TRINITY K BONET headlines our night with special performances from Karizma Mirage, Dramatica, Kendra Banx$ and joinging them Miss Gay Madison Bianca Lynn-Breeze.

Both bars will be fired up as we dance the night away to DJ LEO and we encourage you to LETS YOUR COLORS fly here all night long.