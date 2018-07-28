Trinity Lutheran Church Mural Dedication

press release: Journey to a New Beginning: Join Trinity Lutheran Church & Dane Arts Mural Arts in dedicating a new mural celebrating pilgrimage, inclusion, faith active in love, renewal, and the interdependence of community.

Dedication on Saturday, July 28, 2018 – 10:30 am, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago Street, Madison, WI 53704

Mural Blessing on Sunday, July 29, 2018 – 10:30 am

“Journey to a New Beginning” honors the importance of heritage, change, activism, and inclusion. It represents all forms of pilgrimage—from the personal journey to migration—in the search for who we are. It recognizes the work of congregation members towards the social causes of our time and the role that each of us plays as a community citizen. Join us in celebrating Trinity’s new community landmark.

For more info: Jenie Gao - DAMA Lead Artist – 608-616-5672 or Pastor Susan Schneider – 608-249-8527