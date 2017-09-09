press release: Hey! We're going to try something unprecedented next Saturday, Sept 9th: Trivia in a Stadium at Breese Stevens Field! Starts as the sun starts to go down behind the stadium walls, roughly 6:30pm.

We have $1024 in CASH to give away to the top teams, plus more prizes being added every day, including tickets and vouchers for future events and concessions at Breese Stevens, Mad City Cocktails Drink & Dining Passports, Growlers (and vouchers for fills) from local microbreweries, etc!

We'll have an after-party at Brass Ring, every player gets a voucher good for $5 off their tab (good Sunday as well in case you miss Saturday night!)

Your favorite hosts will be taking turns announcing rounds - standard format, 21 questions.

Tables will be reserved for teams of EIGHT, and we'll be adding an additional host for scoring for every 30 teams, to keep things moving!

Please RSVP with your League Number, and no more than 6 first names by Weds Sept 6th midnightish...