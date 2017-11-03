Trivia Night
Immaculate Heart of Mary School 4913 Schofield St., Monona, Wisconsin 53716
press release:
Friday, November 3 at 6 PM - 9:30 PM, 4913 Schofield St, Monona
Please join us in IHM's Inaugural Trivia Night. All proceeds will benefit IHM Catholic School. We will have fun and challenging rounds of questions with prizes to the winners! Other fun includes Side Bet Games, Silent Auction and More. $180/team of 8 or $25/person. Grand Prize: $500. Questions? Contact the IHM Trivia Coordinator at ihmhsa@gmail.com or visit us on our Facebook page.
Immaculate Heart of Mary School 4913 Schofield St., Monona, Wisconsin 53716
