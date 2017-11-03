Trivia Night

Google Calendar - Trivia Night - 2017-11-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trivia Night - 2017-11-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trivia Night - 2017-11-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Trivia Night - 2017-11-03 18:00:00

Immaculate Heart of Mary School 4913 Schofield St., Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release:

Friday, November 3 at 6 PM - 9:30 PM, 4913 Schofield St, Monona

Please join us in IHM's Inaugural Trivia Night. All proceeds will benefit IHM Catholic School. We will have fun and challenging rounds of questions with prizes to the winners! Other fun includes Side Bet Games, Silent Auction and More. $180/team of 8 or $25/person. Grand Prize: $500. Questions? Contact the IHM Trivia Coordinator at ihmhsa@gmail.com or visit us on our Facebook page.

