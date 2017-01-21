press release: Friends of the New Glarus Public Library’s 5th Annual Trivia Night is on Saturday, January 21st 2017 at 6:30p.m. Doors open at 6:00p.m. Trophies awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. Plus all the winners’ accolades will be in the newspaper and posted on social media.

New location! This year, the event will be held at the New Glarus Hotel Restaurant, 100 Sixth Ave., New Glarus.

Returning are the Heidi Men who will entertain us with their own unique trivia questions for prizes. This year we will also have a 50/50 raffle.

You can register your team at the New Glarus Public Library or register at the door. The fee to play is $10 per person or $75 for a table of eight. If you have any questions, please call the New Glarus Public Library 608-527-2003.

All proceeds support the Friends of the New Glarus Public Library, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Visit our Facebook page for event updates!