press release: Dr. Susan Mahr is a Senior Outreach Specialist in UW Madison’s Horticulture Department and Coordinator of the Wisconsin Master Gardener Program. As part of her responsibilities, she has led numerous garden related educational tours to locations around the world, including Costa Rica, New Zealand and South Africa,

1st hour: “Tropical Treasures: Lessons in horticulture, biodiversity, endemism, and more from Costa Rica”. Susan will examine an ecosystem different from our own and compare ways plants (and animals) adapt to various environmental constraints. This study helps us understand the ecology of rainforests and other tropical habitats, giving us a different perspective on growing plants in our own temperate conditions.

2nd hour: “Unique features of horticultural tours around the world” Susan will share observations that she has made in leading horticultural tours in many different environments around the world and invite audience members to share their experiences and lessons learned from their own travels.

$10 general admission | Free for members