Trouble in Paradise

press release:

USA | 1932 | 35mm | 83 min.

Director: Ernst Lubitsch; Cast: Miriam Hopkins, Herbert Marshall, Kay Francis

A playboy/thief (Marshall) and a pickpocket (Hopkins) meet, fall in love and team up for the ultimate con in Lubitsch’s delightfully ironic, pre-Code romantic comedy set on the Riviera. Preceded by the Fleischer Studio’s treat Dinah (1932, 7 min.). Prints restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive with funding provided by the George Lucas Family Foundation and The Film Foundation and The International Animated Film Society (ASIFA-Hollywood).

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged a tour of 35mm prints (and one DCP) of the best titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection includes eleven features and five shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, American and Argentine film noir, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, and remarkable documentaries.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.