press release: The Progressive Magazine presents, WORT 89.9 FM welcomes, in a special presentation to kick off the week of the Madison Reunion

7:00 pm June 12 - the Madison, Wisconsin theatrical premiere of I am MLK Jr - a new film from the Paramount Network.

"I Am MLK Jr. features interviews with civil rights-era activists including Rev. Jesse Jackson, Ambassador Andrew Young, Congressman John Lewis, and Rev. Al Sharpton, as well as contemporary writers, activists and influencers in sports, entertainment and media " "This documentary explores the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on civil rights through the present day."

Plus a special feature - Madison activist and filmmaker Glenn Silber (co-director of the Academy Award-nominated antiwar film The War at Home) - will introduce and screen the award-winning short documentary Atomic Artist (1982) - a film about Tony Price who was famous for using scarp material from the Los Alamos National Laboratory salvage yard to make antinuclear sculptures – transforming “swords into plowshares” (co-produced with Claudia Vianello).

7:00 pm June 13 – Glenn Silber will introduce and screen two of his classic films:

First, the Madison premier of Grow Your Own – a short educational comedy about cannabis filmed right here in Wisconsin, produced and directed by Silber in 1973.

Then, filling out the evening, Troupers (1985) – the award-winning feature-length documentary about the most outspoken theater company in America – the San Francisco Mime Troupe (co- produced with Claudia Vianello).

All proceeds will benefit The Progressive magazine a 109-year-old Madison-based national political magazine.

Barrymore Theatre - 2090 Atwood Ave. 241-8864 - Tickets $10.00 at the door or online at barrymorelive.com

Tickets: $10.00 at the Door

Advance tickets only available on-line at www.barrymorelive.com and by phone at (608) 241-8633, with $1.00 convenience charge.