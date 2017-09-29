press release: Curating a polished mix of Americana and Colorado bluegrass, Trout Steak Revival has earned a place in the Western states’ music scene, performing to sold-out audiences, winning the Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, and even winning an Emmy Award for a soundtrack with Rocky Mountain PBS. Their most recent album, Brighter Every Day, was released in March 2015. Produced by Chris Pandolfi of the Infamous Stringdusters, the album has received radio play and acclaim from fans and media worldwide. With their soulful narratives, heartfelt songwriting, tightly-woven instrumentation, and harmonies rooted in the band’s years of friendship, Trout Steak Revival pushes the envelope on a progressing genre while drawing creatively from the many canons of American roots music.