press release: Multi-talented British producer and artist TROYBOI enchanted fans across America earlier this year on his "Mantra" tour. Today, June 20, he has announced he'll return to the road with his 'Left Is Right' North American Tour in support of his upcoming album of the same name (due out fall 2017). Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10:00am local time. The artist pre-sale begins this Wednesday, June 21 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, June 22 at 10:00pm local time. Fans purchasing a pre-sale ticket will receive a free download code for "Hooper," a brand-new production that will appear on the LEFT IS RIGHT album.

At each stop, fans will be privy to a blazing set from one of Billboard Dance 's Artists to Watch in 2017. TroyBoi will once again perform an all original music set comprised of new music from LEFT IS RIGHT including "Hooper" and other new studio compositions which he recently debuted during his live sets during EDC Week in Las Vegas. He'll also add in some of his more recent menacing productions including "Warrior" with fellow U.K. producers Stooki Sound, "Do You?," "O.G.," "ili," "Mantra" and "Wallz" inspired by The King Of Pop.