Trumpcare: What's Next?

Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

Wisconsin Physicians for a National Health Program is hosting a community forum to discuss the implications of the current Republican bills and effective ways to advocate for a true better way forward - Single Payer Improved Medicare for All.

Special Guests:

William Parke-Sutherland (Wisconsin Council on Children and Families) and

Professor Mark Schlesinger, Yale University

