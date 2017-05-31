Trumpcare: What's Next?
Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Wisconsin Physicians for a National Health Program is hosting a community forum to discuss the implications of the current Republican bills and effective ways to advocate for a true better way forward - Single Payer Improved Medicare for All.
Special Guests:
William Parke-Sutherland (Wisconsin Council on Children and Families) and
Professor Mark Schlesinger, Yale University
