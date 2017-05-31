Trumping Health Care Reform? Perspectives from the Past, Lessons for the Future

press release: Lecture by Mark Schlesinger, PhD, Professor of Health Policy at Yale University - a renowned researcher in Health Policy research.

What role did misperceptions of health care and health insurance play in the 2016 Presidential election? What happened to the failed Republican health care reform bill this past spring? What do these past events portend for the longer term resilience of the PPACA(Obamacare) in the months and years ahead? Where do we go from here?