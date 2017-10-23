Trump's America in the World
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Philip Gourevitch, Staff writer for The New Yorker and author of We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed With Our Families: Stories from Rwanda and The Ballad of Abu Ghraib
Monday, October 23rd, 2017, Pyle Center, Alumni Lounge, 702 Langdon Street
6:30-7:00 pm: Public reception with light appetizers
7:00-8:00 pm: Lecture followed by a book signing which will be facilitated by A Room of One's Own Bookstore.
Free & Open to the Public
Sponsored by the Institute for Regional and International Studies (IRIS) at UW-Madison