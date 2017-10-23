Trump's America in the World

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Philip Gourevitch, Staff writer for The New Yorker and author of We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed With Our Families: Stories from Rwanda and The Ballad of Abu Ghraib

Monday, October 23rd, 2017, Pyle Center, Alumni Lounge, 702 Langdon Street

6:30-7:00 pm: Public reception with light appetizers

7:00-8:00 pm: Lecture followed by a book signing which will be facilitated by A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

Free & Open to the Public

Sponsored by the Institute for Regional and International Studies (IRIS) at UW-Madison

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
