Try it Tapestry

Come see what tapestry weaving is all about. You will create your own small piece of weaving with a variety of yarns full of color and texture. Landscapes will be the source used to make this piece of art. Led by experienced weaver Ruth Manning, each participant will have the opportunity to create a woven landscape 3" wide and 2-3" long. All materials provided, you bring the creativity. The Bubbler is funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.