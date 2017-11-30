TS Foss, Bad History Month, according to what

press release: Bad History Month is the solo project of Sean Bean, formerly one half of Boston's much beloved Fat History Month. Following the departure of FHM's drummer, Sean decided to move forward solo, adapting the name to Bad History Month (also the name of their previous album), as to not confuse anyone. Regardless, Bad History Month continues to expand and experiment; Sean's songwriting delves deep in personal and mental exploration, using studio layering to create a sound that is lush and contemplative.

Gold Flake Paint calls Dead And Loving It: An Introductory Exploration of Pessimysticism "a junkyard behemoth, a scrappy collection of guitar songs that, combined, create something fascinating, bewildering, richly important and inspired." Brought on by a drug-free psychedelic awakening experienced by Bean in late 2013 when he belatedly figured out that he's not immortal, Bad History Month has delivered a timeless record built on jaw dropping beauty, soul expanding emotional weight, and goose-bump inducing compositions. The songs also explore the comedown, the inability to truly integrate deep realizations into one's life, and the circular nature of attempts at mental and emotional growth.

Sean Bean says of inspiration for the album: "I felt powerful with the certainty that the answer to the question [What is the meaning of life?] was "Life is Meaningless", and it filled me with joy and love and peace and kindness that I'd never felt before. I was free. Inevitably I let something stupid and petty piss me off and I jumped right back in the cage, but I've tried to hold onto the clarity of those months and improve my approach to dealing with myself and the world accordingly."

Dead and Loving It was written and performed by Sean Bean and Friends. Recorded by Mark Fede (Fat History Month) at Bobby Hobby's Lobby and mastered by Scott Craggs at Old Colony Mastering. Artwork by Adric Giles. Additional engineering/instrumentation provided by Fede, Giles, Colby Nathan and Greg Hartunian (Dimples), Dan Angel, Bone, Nick Wiedeman, and Jesse Heasly.

All ages. No drinking. Be nice. $5.