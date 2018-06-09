Tsarbles, Mori Mente, Emili Earhart, DJ Evan Woodward

Google Calendar - Tsarbles, Mori Mente, Emili Earhart, DJ Evan Woodward - 2018-06-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tsarbles, Mori Mente, Emili Earhart, DJ Evan Woodward - 2018-06-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tsarbles, Mori Mente, Emili Earhart, DJ Evan Woodward - 2018-06-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Tsarbles, Mori Mente, Emili Earhart, DJ Evan Woodward - 2018-06-09 19:00:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Please join us for a night of music, family, and friends as we celebrate Mark Sauer's 40th Birthday Jubilee!

Czarbles will be presenting the debut of Tsarbles, a brief set of original electric folk melodies. Our dear friends Emili Earhart and Mori Mente will join the evening revelry, with DJ Evan Woodward sealing up the cracks

***Early show—7:00pm***

We'd love to see you all there!

Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Tsarbles, Mori Mente, Emili Earhart, DJ Evan Woodward - 2018-06-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tsarbles, Mori Mente, Emili Earhart, DJ Evan Woodward - 2018-06-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tsarbles, Mori Mente, Emili Earhart, DJ Evan Woodward - 2018-06-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Tsarbles, Mori Mente, Emili Earhart, DJ Evan Woodward - 2018-06-09 19:00:00