Tsarbles, Mori Mente, Emili Earhart, DJ Evan Woodward
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Please join us for a night of music, family, and friends as we celebrate Mark Sauer's 40th Birthday Jubilee!
Czarbles will be presenting the debut of Tsarbles, a brief set of original electric folk melodies. Our dear friends Emili Earhart and Mori Mente will join the evening revelry, with DJ Evan Woodward sealing up the cracks
***Early show—7:00pm***
We'd love to see you all there!
