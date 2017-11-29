Tudor Holiday Dinner Concert

press release: Join us as we welcome the 84th Annual Tudor Dinners back to the Great Hall at Memorial Union. Be our guest as we present an updated, interactive take on Wisconsin Union Tudor Dinners for 2017.

We will present fine dining, old English pageantry, and choral presentations by the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison, with a new twist. Attend the Tudor Holiday Dinner Concerts and be a part of the warmth, fellowship and history that defines the Wisconsin Union.

The Feast: Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Apple Currant Compote, Tudor Baby Red Potatoes, Fennel Seasoned Mushroom & Leeks

Vegetarian selection: Hand stuffed artichoke, Sweet potato Mash, Fennel seasoned Mushroom & Leeks

The Program

5:30 pm Wassail bowl and hors d'oeuvres

6:30 - 9 pm Presentation of the Boar’s Head, a Tudor tradition, The Grand Processional and caroling, The Banquet Ceremonial and dinner, Strolling minstrels, Figgy Pudding Ceremonial, A Yuletide Toast

Throughout the evening A Celebration of Song by the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison; Carols for singing by all