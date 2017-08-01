Tuesday Night Adventure Dive

press release: Every Tuesday evening Madison Scuba holds a free dive at with dive briefing starting at 6:00pm open to any certified diver. You can use your own gear, or we rent gear for $35 for the entire set. You must register in advance at www.madisonscuba.com. Gear pickup is Monday nights. The schedule of locations is as follows:

Tuesday, July 25: Devil's Lake, North Shore, Baraboo, WI

Tuesday, August 1: John C. McKenna Park, Shorewood Hills dive site. Stick's Golf Ball Hunt Dive. For the month of August the dive site will be stocked with marked golf balls that can be redeemed for a variety of prizes.

Tuesday, August 8: John C. McKenna Park, Shorewood Hills dive site. Stick's Golf Ball Hunt Dive. For the month of August the dive site will be stocked with marked golf balls that can be redeemed for a variety of prizes.

Tuesday, August 15: John C. McKenna Park, Shorewood Hills dive site. Stick's Golf Ball Hunt Dive. For the month of August the dive site will be stocked with marked golf balls that can be redeemed for a variety of prizes.

Tuesday, August 22: John C. McKenna Park, Shorewood Hills dive site. Stick's Golf Ball Hunt Dive. For the month of August the dive site will be stocked with marked golf balls that can be redeemed for a variety of prizes.

Tuesday, August 22: Women's Dive at Devil's Lake, North Shore, Baraboo, WI

Tuesday, August 29: John C. McKenna Park, Shorewood Hills dive site. Stick's Golf Ball Hunt Dive. For the month of August the dive site will be stocked with marked golf balls that can be redeemed for a variety of prizes.

Tuesday, September 5: Devil's Lake, North Shore, Baraboo, WI

Tuesday, September 12: Monona Terrace

Tuesday, September 19: Devil's Lake, South Shore, Baraboo, WI

Tuesday, September 26: John C. McKenna Park, Shorewood Hills dive site

Tuesday, October 3: John C. McKenna Park, Shorewood Hills dive site

Tuesday, October 10: John C. McKenna Park, Shorewood Hills dive site