Turkey Trot
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Race Day
7:15 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Open
8:00 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Close
8:15 a.m. Kids Dash Start
8:30 a.m. 5k Start
10:00 a.m. Course Closes
press release: We are excited to share that United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County will be the official charity partner for the Madison Turkey Trot! The Turkey Trot is a 5K run/walk/roll that will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Dayat the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way.
If you would like to participate in the Turkey Trot, be sure to visit http://wisconsinruns.com/