Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Race Day

7:15 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Open

8:00 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Close

8:15 a.m. Kids Dash Start

8:30 a.m. 5k Start

10:00 a.m. Course Closes

press release:  We are excited to share that United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County will be the official charity partner for the Madison Turkey Trot! The Turkey Trot is a 5K run/walk/roll that will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Dayat the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way.

If you would like to participate in the Turkey Trot, be sure to visit http://wisconsinruns.com/madisonturkeytrot.

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
