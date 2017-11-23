press release:The Festival Foods Turkey Trot allows participants to partake in either a timed 5-mile run or an untimed 2-mile walk and is open to everyone of all ages and abilities. Don’t forget to bring your favorite cuddly companion for the 2-mile Dog Jog.

This event is meant to be fun for the whole family, not just seasoned athletes; perfect for anyone who wants to kick off Thanksgiving Day with a bit of exercise and a lot of fun!

Shirts and bibs can be picked up at Breese Stevens Field at 917 E Mifflin St, Madison, 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Trot starts promptly at 8:00 a.m. but there are 2 different start lines. Be sure you are in the correct area to ensure you are on the right course. If you are a 5 Mile participant but you line up at the 2 Mile start line you will end up on the 2 mile course and will not be chip timed. Strollers and slower participants are asked to line up at the back of their respective group. Dogs must line up after all other participants.