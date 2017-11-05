Turkey Trot Vendor & Craft Fair

press release:  2nd Annual Turkey Trot Vendor & Craft Fair to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs.  Sunday, November 5th  from 10 am to 3 pm at Prairie View School located at 300 Soden Drive In Oregon.  Get a jump start on that Holiday Gift list when you come browse and shop from almost 50 local vendors, crafters & artists.  You’re sure to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your wish list, including yourself! Plus stay for lunch, enter our HUGE raffle and meet some future guide dogs!

