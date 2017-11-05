Turkey Trot Vendor & Craft Fair
press release: 2nd Annual Turkey Trot Vendor & Craft Fair to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. Sunday, November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm at Prairie View School located at 300 Soden Drive In Oregon. Get a jump start on that Holiday Gift list when you come browse and shop from almost 50 local vendors, crafters & artists. You’re sure to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your wish list, including yourself! Plus stay for lunch, enter our HUGE raffle and meet some future guide dogs!
