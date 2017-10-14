Turkeyfest: Fire Heads, Blaha, Fox Face, The Smells

Turkeyfest 2017:

Thursday, October 12, Mickey's Tavern - FREE

Wood Chickens

Dumb Vision

Bloodbagz (Auckland, New Zealand)

Psychotic Reaction (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

Friday, October 13, - Crystal Corner Bar - $8

The Hussy

Sweet Knives (Memphis, Tennessee) (Ex-Lost Sounds)

Cave Curse

Solid Freex

Saturday, October 14, Mickey's Tavern - FREE

Fire Heads

Blaha (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Fox Face (Milwaukee)

The Smells

The whole thing will be Guest MC'ed by Klyam blog/label owner G. Gordon Gritty!