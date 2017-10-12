Turkeyfest: Wood Chickens, Dumb Vision, Blood Bagz, Psychotic Reaction
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Turkeyfest 2017:
Thursday, October 12, Mickey's Tavern - FREE
Wood Chickens
Dumb Vision
Bloodbagz (Auckland, New Zealand)
Psychotic Reaction (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)
Friday, October 13, - Crystal Corner Bar - $8
The Hussy
Sweet Knives (Memphis, Tennessee) (Ex-Lost Sounds)
Cave Curse
Solid Freex
Saturday, October 14, Mickey's Tavern - FREE
Fire Heads
Blaha (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Fox Face (Milwaukee)
The Smells
The whole thing will be Guest MC'ed by Klyam blog/label owner G. Gordon Gritty!